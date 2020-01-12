Sweets on Main stops by Studio 15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Opening in November, Sweets on Main serves up ice cream treats year-round. The ice cream shops offers a variety of different options to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Ice cream is the main feature at the Main Street shop. Sweets on Main sources its ice cream from Ashby’s Sterling Ice Cream, a super-premium ice cream from Michigan.

Owner Krista Hall calls it the “Ben & Jerry’s of the Midwest.”

Sweets on Main offers a variety of flavors, which can be turned into sundaes. Plus, floats and drinks are available, too.

Sweets on Main is located at 123 West Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne. To learn more about Sweets on Main, click here.