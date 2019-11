FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new sweet shop celebrated its grand opening on the day of the Night of Lights.

Sweets on Main opened at noon in the building that was previously held by The Yummi Bunni. They serve up Ashby’s premium ice cream, brownie and cookie sundaes, floats, and cold brew coffee.

The owners plan to expand their menu in the summer to included non-dairy options. The store is next door to Santa and His Reindeer