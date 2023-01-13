FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five.

The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles.

“We’ve added these helicopters because of overwhelming customer demand,” said Chuck Surack, founder and owner of Sweet Helicopters. “We already transport over 1,000 passengers a year and with the addition of these two helicopters are thrilled to be able to fly even more!”

The Leonardos join Sweet Helicopters already fleet of five aircraft, including an existing Leonardo 109SPs, three Airbus H130s, and an Airbus H125.