Sweet Breeze tours delayed 4 weeks and counting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The rain has really put a damper on the fun to be had on Fort Wayne's rivers. Case-in-point, the Sweet Breeze canal boat tours have been delayed by a month.

Usually, Sweet Breeze takes it's first ride Mother's Day Weekend. Almost four weeks later, it still hasn't left the dock.

High water levels caused by constant rain have kept the canal boat from taking it's first ride of the season.

Fort Wayne Outfitters books rides. Manager Cara Hall said they're four weeks behind schedule.

"It's been very stressful because we're having to move customers from one tour to the next and keep canceling which is never fun," she said. "Most of the people have been great and understanding, but still we have to pick a new date and help them decide and if you have friends or family coming from out of town then you have to pick a new date. It can be hard."

Hall said water levels are almost back to normal. Now, crews have to break up any log jams that the flood waters created.

She hopes Sweet Breeze can be out on the waters on June 15, but at that point they'd have already lost 25% of their season's revenue.

"For us it's been really dramatic, the financial loss," Hall explained. "We've lost a month of kayak rentals, canoe rentals, pontoon tours, and Sweet Breeze tours. So when your season's only four months long, to lose a whole month is pretty drastic."

The annual Sweet Breeze Fest has being postponed from this weekend to August 24.