Sweet Breeze river tours end for the season this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Now that fall has arrived, a favorite summer activity is coming to an end. This weekend marks the final weekend of the season for river tours on Sweet Breeze.

Sweet Breeze is wrapping up its fourth season of taking riders on tours around our rivers. The season runs from June through September. Riders can explore our natural river wonders on the replica canal boat, as they are entertained with colorful river lore stories, history, and muddy water tales.

The Sweet Breeze boat is fully accessible for wheelchairs and private tour options are also available.

There are spots where you can schedule a ride both Saturday and Sunday. Here are the available times you can still sign up for. The cost is $27 per person for a 90-minute tour and $17 per person for a 45-minute tour.

For more information on Sweet Breeze, check out this page on the City of Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation website.