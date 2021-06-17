Sweet Breeze returns to Fort Wayne’s rivers for boat tours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is announcing the return of Sweet Breeze Boat Tours on the rivers of Fort Wayne in the coming weeks, through a partnership with Friends of the Rivers.

Tours will begin on Saturday, June 26 and tickets are on sale now at FortWayneParks.org with several dates and times available for purchase.

Sweet Breeze riders will explore our natural river wonder on a replica canal boat as they are entertained with colorful river lore stories, history, and muddy water tales. The Sweet Breeze boat is fully accessible for wheelchairs and private tour options are also available.

Full details about Sweet Breeze Boat Tours are available at RideSweetBreeze.org or FortWayneParks.org