FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweet Breeze Boat Tours on the rivers of Fort Wayne returned to Fort Wayne on Saturday.

As riders will explore the rivers on a replica canal boat, they will be entertained with river lore stories, history, and water tales.

The return of tours is happening thanks to a partnership with Friends of the Rivers.

Private tour options are also available.



Full details about Sweet Breeze Boat Tours are available at RideSweetBreeze.org or FortWayneParks.org.