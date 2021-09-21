SUV runs into back of trailer stopped on DeKalb County road, driver taken to hospital

Photo provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Butler woman was hurt early Tuesday morning after she hit a trailer attached to a semi that was stopped on a county road according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman, identified as Peggy A. Puckett, 72, was driving west on County Road 40 where the tractor-trailer was stopped with its hazard lights on. The driver of the semi was sitting in a forklift at the time.

Puckett drove into the back of the trailer and up on it. She complained of chest pain was taken to a hospital. The other driver was not hurt.

