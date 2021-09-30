SUV rear-ends semi after merging onto I-69 in DeKalb County

The front end of a Nissan Rogue involved in a crash on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, is shown. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Michigan woman was hurt after she rear-ended a semi on Interstate 69 Thursday morning.

Police and medics were called just before 7 a.m. to the 340 milemarker, just south of the S.R. 4 interchange, on a report of a crash there.

According to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office crash report, 61-year-old Beatriz Halbert of Lansing had just merged onto Interstate 69 from S.R. 4 in a 2017 Nissan Rogue when she rear-ended a southbound 2002 Kenworth semi driven by 30-year-old John Merritt of Angola.

Halbert said she did not see the semi, the report said.

Halbert suffered injuries to her head, chest and arm, and was taken to a DeKalb County hospital. The Nissan was totaled in the crash, according to the report.