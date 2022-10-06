STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola woman was hospitalized with critical injuries after police said she was struck by an SUV as she was standing in a Steuben County roadway before dawn Thursday.

Steuben County sheriff’s deputies were called just before 7 a.m. to the 300 block of West S.R. 120, west of Fremont, on a report of a suspicious person in the area. A caller said a woman was walking in the middle of the road, screaming and waving at oncoming traffic.

When deputies arrived, a driver said she’d just hit something, possibly a deer, that was in roadway.

Deputies learned, though, that the SUV hit the “pedestrian who appeared to be the subject of the initial 911 call,” according to the report.

A SUV involved in a crash with a pedestrian on S.R. 120 outside Fremont is shown. (Steuben County Sheriff’s Office) S.R. 120 outside Fremont is shown after a crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

The report said the driver – 27-year-old Kaylee M. Phibbs of Bronson, Michigan – was driving eastbound in a Chevrolet Traverse when she struck 28-year-old Sabrina V. Furar of Angola, who was standing in the travel portion of the roadway. Furar was wearing dark clothing, conditions were dark, and the roadway was not lit, the report added.

Furar was taken to a local hospital when airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with head and possible internal injuries, police said. She was listed in critical condition.

It’s not known why Furar was in the roadway, the report said.

The incident remains under investigation.