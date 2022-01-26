SUV hits mail delivery vehicle on DeKalb County road

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

An SUV hit a mail delivery vehicle along C.R. 40 in DeKalb County on Jan. 26, 2022. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A mail delivery vehicle was struck by a SUV in DeKalb County on Wednesday.

It was just after 2:30 p.m. when a 2004 Ford Expedition hit a 2003 Buick LeSabre in the 5500 block of C.R. 40.

According to a report from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the Buick – a mail delivery vehicle – was stopped while delivering mail when the Ford driven by 58-year-old Brian Moore of Butler came up over a hill and did not see the Buick. The Ford rear-ended the Buick.

Police noted in the crash report that the Buick had a flag on it that indicated it was delivering mail.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt. The mail delivery driver – Joanna Gibson, 45, of Fort Wayne – complained of leg pain but refused medical care, the report said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss