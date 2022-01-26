SUV hits mail delivery vehicle on DeKalb County road

An SUV hit a mail delivery vehicle along C.R. 40 in DeKalb County on Jan. 26, 2022. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A mail delivery vehicle was struck by a SUV in DeKalb County on Wednesday.

It was just after 2:30 p.m. when a 2004 Ford Expedition hit a 2003 Buick LeSabre in the 5500 block of C.R. 40.

According to a report from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the Buick – a mail delivery vehicle – was stopped while delivering mail when the Ford driven by 58-year-old Brian Moore of Butler came up over a hill and did not see the Buick. The Ford rear-ended the Buick.

Police noted in the crash report that the Buick had a flag on it that indicated it was delivering mail.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt. The mail delivery driver – Joanna Gibson, 45, of Fort Wayne – complained of leg pain but refused medical care, the report said.