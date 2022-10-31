WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was not hurt after his SUV veered off a Wells County roadway and went into the Salamonie River early Monday.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of S.R. 3 and Willow Road, four miles southeast of Warren, according to a post from the Wells County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rober Carmicle, 33, of Hartford City was headed south on S.R. 3 when he said a small pickup turned north from Willow Road and crossed the centerline into his path. Carmicle swerved his 2017 GMC Yukon and the SUV left the roadway, hit a guardrail and continued down the river bank and into the Salamonie River.

The pickup did not stop, the sheriff’s office said.

Carmicle was not hurt in the crash.