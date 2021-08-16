SUV driver hospitalized after crash with Republic Service truck in SW Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An SUV driver has been hospitalized after a crash on Fort Wayne’s southwest side Monday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., crews were sent to scene of a crash involving an SUV and a Republic Services truck at Engle Road and Clubview Drive.

Officers at the scene said that the driver of the SUV has been taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Engle Road at the intersection is blocked off. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

