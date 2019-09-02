SUV driver dies in fiery Steuben County crash

JACKSON, Ind. (WANE) — The driver of an SUV was found dead after a fiery crash in Steuben County on Sunday afternoon.

Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of SR 327 north of US 20 for a reported vehicle fire just after 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a gold colored Ford SUV fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was fully suppressed by firefighters, deputies say they removed the body of a person who appeared to be the driver. Their identity has not been released.

Deputies say their preliminary investigation shows the SUV was speeding southbound on SR 327 when it left the right side of the road and struck a tree, igniting the vehicle in flames.

The Sheriff’s Office said the weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash. It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash still remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.