OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a head-on crash with a semi.

According to a post on the Ossian Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to an “erratic” SUV driver who crashed head-on into a semi. The location of the crash and time were not released.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the SUV was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) and taken to jail.