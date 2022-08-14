HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A death investigation is underway after a driver was found dead Sunday morning in a ravine, according to Huntington County officials.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s and Huntington County Coroner’s offices believe alcohol was a factor in the crash that killed the driver, who was found dead inside a truck in Clear Creek Township just before 7:30 a.m.

After getting reports from passersby who spotted a 2016 Black Chevrolet Silverado off the road, a deputy went to the scene and reportedly found someone dead in the driver’s seat, restrained.

The initial investigation revealed the driver left the road for unknown reasons while coming to a curve and hit a tree with the right front of the truck. The truck continued forward and then came to a stop with the tree inside the vehicle, police said in a release.

The name of the driver will be released once family members are notified.

The investigation continues with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office F.A.C.Team and the Huntington County Coroner’s Office.