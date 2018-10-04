Suspect in Link's double shooting arrested

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gabriel A. Hicks

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) - The suspect in a shooting at an East Creighton Avenue eatery last month that left two people critically hurt has been arrested.

Gabriel A. Hicks, 29, was found hiding out in an Indianapolis area hotel, Fort Wayne Police spokesman Michael Joyner said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and Indianapolis Safe Street Task Force officers took him into custody.

Hicks faces two counts of felony Attempted Murder in connection with the Sept. 21 shooting at Link’s at 1711 E. Creighton Ave. around 9:15 a.m.

It was then that police and medics were called to the eatery and arrived to find two victims, one inside the restaurant and the other in the parking lot. Investigators believe the shooting started inside the restaurant and then continued outside.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Michael A. Paige Jr. and 28-year-old Frank E. Paige, both of Fort Wayne. Both remain hospitalized, Joyner said Thursday.

Hicks was named a suspect in the shootings Sept. 24. Police asked the public to help find him, and added that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

It's not clear how police found Hicks at the hotel.

Hicks was booked into the Marion County Jail and will be brought back to Fort Wayne to face his charges.