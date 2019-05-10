Suspect in barbershop shooting arrested in Mississippi

Police confirm James Dodson, Jr., the man charged with shooting and killing his barber at a Lake Avenue shop, was arrested Thursday in Starkville, Mississippi. Another person wanted in connection with the shooting is still on the run.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, US Marshals received information that Dodson was in an apartment in Starkville. They responded to that location and took him into custody without incident.

Dodson is now being held for extradition back to Fort Wayne.

Last month, prosecutors charged Dodson, 34, with murder and criminal recklessness related to the April 9 shooting death of Michael LoVett, Jr., or Champ, at the Legendary Barber Shop at 1718 Lake Ave, near North Anthony Boulevard.

Fort Wayne police and medics were called to the intersection of North Anthony Boulevard and Lake Avenue around 6:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found LoVett suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in front of his barbershop.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Thursday that LoVett died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Court documents said Dodson had an argument with LoVett about his haircut before he shot him.

A police affidavit shows a second person also shot at LoVett.

Police have obtained surveillance video from the gas station across the street but have not been able to identify that person.

They are now asking for the public’s help.

“Even if it’s the slightest information, even if you don’t know that it might help us, but it may,” said Fort Wayne Police spokesperson Sofia Rosales-Scatena. “It may break things. We may be able to piece it together with other information that we have and we may be able to develop a better picture. So, if you have any, any information at all, we are asking that you call in.”