FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested early Sunday morning on charges including domestic battery after he allegedly shot at a family member, resulting in a standoff with police that lasted more than three hours overnight.

Saturday night around 8:51 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of Glenwood Ave on a report of a domestic disturbance in which gunshots had reportedly been fired.

The investigation revealed Thomas Neuhaus, 57, had gotten into a physical altercation with a family member during which he allegedly fired a shot in their direction.

Officers said they tried to get Thomas to come out of the house to be interviewed, but Thomas did not comply.

The Emergency Services Team (EST), Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Unit were brought on scene due to the violence that had already ensued in hopes of bringing a peaceful resolution, police said.

Negotiators tried for more than three hours to get Thomas to surrender, but he did not comply. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, EST officers breached the front door and convinced Thomas to surrender without incident.

Thomas was taken to a local hospital for a minor injury sustained during the altercation with a family member. Thomas was then arrested and charged with domestic battery while armed with a deadly weapon, domestic battery in the presence of a child, domestic battery again and criminal recklessness.

This incident started just after police responded to another barricade on Fort Wayne’s southeast side. There is no indication the incidents are related.