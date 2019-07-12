‘Sushi, Sip, and Shop Soiree’ at Umi

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) If you hate deciding between fine dining and going shopping, this might be your answer.

Umi, at Getz Road and West Jefferson Boulevard, will offer a “Sushi, Sip, and Shop Soiree” Friday. July 12.

It’s described as a chance to browse local boutique merchandise with complimentary sushi & appetizer samples.

Drink specials are offered all day but the shopping is from 11-to-2 at lunch and 5-to-8 at dinner.

Admission is free.

Local boutiques include Peony and Rose, Idlehour, Ella Chic, and Outer Grace.

The restaurant will still be open to all patrons during the event.