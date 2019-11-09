FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Back in June, Mom of an Addict held its first-ever meeting. Since then, the group has grown.

The group was started when Jen Hope was looking for a support group. Like many other parents of addicts, Hope felt isolated and helpless while her son battled addiction.

During her search, Hope found two other mothers dealing with the same struggle, and Mom of an Addict was born.

On November 12th, the group, with Peggy Murphy Community Grief Center and the Mental Wellness Ministry at the Chapel, is hosting an event, Surviving the Holidays: No Matter Your Loss. The event it open to anyone facing any type of loss. That includes a loved one, relationship, anything related to addiction, loss of a job, an identity, or even finances. Mom of an Addict says this event is for you.

The night will start with refreshments and then a presentation will be given from counselors from Peggy Murphy Grief Center. After that, those in attendance will break up into groups depending on your loss.

The groups will be led by a licensed counselor. The event is free, but you must RSVP before the event. You can call 260-435-3261 to do so.

If you’re interested in becoming part of the group, click here.