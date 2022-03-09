FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For months the Allen County Public Library has been gathering community input on how area branches should be renovated or expanded. It’s part of shaping the ACPL’s Facility Master Plan.

Wednesday night in a special session, the ACPL’s Board of Trustees got an update on feedback gathered at five open houses in January and February and a public survey that got 1,300 responses.

The majority of the people who responded to the survey said they would be ‘somewhat’ to ‘very likely’ to support a bond initiative to pay for the renovations and expansions.

“I feel that the comments we’re seeing reflect the diversity of views about our branches

and how people use our library locations,” Susan Baier, ACPL’s Executive Director said in a news release. “We can continue to address the varied needs of our patrons by taking a ‘yes and’ approach. We can provide spaces for a wide variety of library materials, meeting rooms, spaces for children and families and technology. I’ve appreciated hearing from our community about what they want to see from their libraries, and I am eager to work together to achieve that vision.”

See the presentation to the board summarizing the community feedback below:

What exactly the changes would be and how much it would cost are still being worked out and developed and will be based on the feedback from the survey and open houses.

A final version of the plan will be presented to the board at 3 pm on April 7.