Surveillance on suspected drug house nets drugs, 6 arrests

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WANE) - Police in Kosciusko County have arrested six people after "covert surveillance" on a suspected drug house turned up drugs and related items, police said.

Acting upon multiple complaints of excessive traffic and possible narcotics activity, Kosciusko County’s unified narcotics investigation unit, NET 43, conducted covert surveillance on a home at 428 EMS D15 LN on Wednesday. During the course of the investigation, officers conducted several traffic stops, which led to the arrests of Kerry Kern, Terry Dove, Jr., and Angel Vining.

During the execution of Vining’s arrest warrant, several drug related items were observed in plain sight, inside of the residence, police said. Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and found paraphernalia, marijuana and methamphetamine, according to police.

Arrested were:

Vanessa Newman, 45, Milford, for Maintaining a common nuisance

Jay Krauter, 50, Milford, for Possession of methamphetamine and Maintaining a common nuisance

Angel Vining, 28, Syracuse, for Maintaining a common nuisance and Failure to appear

Michael Gross, 67, Syracuse, for Maintaining a common nuisance

Kerry Kern, 34, Syracuse, for Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of paraphernalia and Driving while suspended

Terry Dove, Jr, 35, Warsaw, for Driving while suspended

NET 43 was assisted by deputies from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office and patrolmen from the Milford, Syracuse and North Webster Police Departments.

Anyone with information as to the usage or distribution of narcotics is urged to contact NET 43 at NET43@kcgov.com or 574-372-2494.