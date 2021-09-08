‘Surrender yourself’: victim’s family pleads for suspect involved in deadly hit-and-run to come forward

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two weeks after losing their loved one in a deadly hit-and-run, the family of 21-year-old Keilan Moreria broke their silence to ask for the person involved to surrender to police.

Keilan Moreria, was killed Aug. 25 after she left a wedding party at a friend’s house, she tried to cross the 1000 block of East State Boulevard to get to her car. In an unexpected turn of events, she never made it, because a driver hither and fled the scene where she died.

Keilan Moreria, photo courtesy Maria Nichols

Keilan’s mother, Florida Moreria spoke to WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee in Spanish, but Keilan’s aunt, Maria Nichols, was there to translate.

Holding back tears, Moreria explained how her daughter’s death has shatter their family. She described Keilan as “her heart, her friend, her everything”. She said the pain of not seeing her come home is unbearable, adding that she knows she will never get her daughter back. Moreria said she will have peace once the person responsible for her daughter’s death is apprehended.

“We just want her to have justice. This man is still out in freedom, and we just had to bury a family member,” Nichols said.

Keilan Moreria, photo courtesy: Maria Nichols

Keilan’s family said she was “100 percent vegan,” loved animals, the planet and did everything she could to preserve the environment. She also had a passion for children with special needs and had a dream to go to college to study child therapy.

“She was only 21-years-old with a future ahead of her. She wasn’t doing anything wrong, she was on her way home. [She] was going home early for work the next day,” Nichols said. “It happened so close to the curb, and at times, we can see a squirrel a bird and we swerve. It doesn’t seem like that happened. Surrender yourself.”

Wednesday, FWPD announced they have a suspect for the fatal hit and run. Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the man seen on a surveillance camera and the SUV he may have been driving.

Suspect, male in black Adidas shirt

Suspected vehicle from fatal crash

The suspect, is the adult male in the black Adidas shirt. He was last seen entering the Marathon gas station at State and Crescent prior to the crash. Police ask if you know anything regarding the car or this man to call Lt. Tony Maze at 260-427-1373.