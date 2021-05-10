Surplus of trout stocked in additional norther Indiana sites

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently stocked additional rainbow trout in northern Indiana streams.

On Monday the department said that Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station had a surplus of rainbow trout, which allowed for the additional stockings.

Some sites that are not normally stocked in early May received trout last week, including:

Nasby Dam and Ontario Dam, Pigeon River in LaGrange County

Fawn River behind Fawn River State Fish Hatchery in Steuben County

R. 16 at Riverbend Park in Middlebury, Little Elkhart River in Elkhart County

Lakeside Park, Mill Creek in Fulton County

Franke Park, Spy Run Creek in Allen County

Potato Creek State Park and North Liberty Town Park, Potato Creek in St. Joseph County

Hunt Park, Slocum Ditch in LaPorte County

Other sites that received surplus trout in addition to their regular stocking numbers include:

R. 175 N. and C.R. 1100 W., Pigeon River in Steuben County

R. 150 N., Turkey Creek in LaGrange County

Bonneyville Mill, Little Elkhart River in Elkhart County

The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day with a minimum size of seven inches, the DNR said. Review trout regulations at bit.ly/31WEvXb. Anglers 18 years and older need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout.

Rainbow trout stocked earlier in April at other locations may still be present. Find locations and stocking numbers at wildlife.IN.gov/files/fw-trout_stocking_plan.pdf.