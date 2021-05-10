Surplus of trout stocked in additional norther Indiana sites

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently stocked additional rainbow trout in northern Indiana streams.
On Monday the department said that Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station had a surplus of rainbow trout, which allowed for the additional stockings.
Some sites that are not normally stocked in early May received trout last week, including:
- Nasby Dam and Ontario Dam, Pigeon River in LaGrange County
- Fawn River behind Fawn River State Fish Hatchery in Steuben County
- R. 16 at Riverbend Park in Middlebury, Little Elkhart River in Elkhart County
- Lakeside Park, Mill Creek in Fulton County
- Franke Park, Spy Run Creek in Allen County
- Potato Creek State Park and North Liberty Town Park, Potato Creek in St. Joseph County
- Hunt Park, Slocum Ditch in LaPorte County
Other sites that received surplus trout in addition to their regular stocking numbers include:
- R. 175 N. and C.R. 1100 W., Pigeon River in Steuben County
- R. 150 N., Turkey Creek in LaGrange County
- Bonneyville Mill, Little Elkhart River in Elkhart County
The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day with a minimum size of seven inches, the DNR said. Review trout regulations at bit.ly/31WEvXb. Anglers 18 years and older need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout.
Rainbow trout stocked earlier in April at other locations may still be present. Find locations and stocking numbers at wildlife.IN.gov/files/fw-trout_stocking_plan.pdf.