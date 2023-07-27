FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Temperatures will continue to climb Thursday into Friday, making it the hottest day of the year so far. While the air is hot surfaces are even hotter to the touch. That can be dangerous, especially for kids who might not know how hot things can get.

At Buckner Park, many families and kids were out enjoying the splash pads and playing on the playground. WANE 15 used a thermometer to see how hot the surfaces really were.

Parking lot: 133 F

Slide: 153 F

Turf: 161 F

Reading from thermometer on Buckner Park parking lot.

Tom Gutwein, Emergency Department director for Parkview Health explains how any surface temperature that reaches over 120 F is considered dangerous.

“The big thing that we have to remember when they are under two years of age they don’t have a really good ability to do something when touching hot water or hot surfaces so we have to kind of be their police and be their safety net for that,” said Gutwein.