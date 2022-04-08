FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Chuck and Lisa Surack have donated $5 million dollars to help Taylor University’s Film & Media Program and its entrepreneurial and innovation hub.

The liberal arts school in Upland made the announcement earlier this week.

The gift is designated for the construction of the Surack Center for Entrepreneurship and Media Arts, a new facility to house both film and innovation.

“Taylor University has been a place of innovation and creativity for 175 years, and we are blessed to have members of the extended Taylor family who are exemplars in this regard,” said Taylor President, D. Michael Lindsay. “What Chuck and Lisa Surack have done, through and with Sweetwater, is precisely the kind of entrepreneurial energy we want our students to embrace and embody.”

The facility will offer areas designated for entrepreneurship development, a focus for Taylor University; and provide dedicated space for Film and Media Production students to master the tools and technology changing and shaping lives. Taylor’s Film & Media Program has won more than 575 awards.

Taylor hopes to break ground on the new home for Film & Media and Entrepreneurship later in 2022.

In 2018, Surack received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Taylor University in recognition of his contributions to the State of Indiana and his example as a Christian businessman and community leader. He recently joined Taylor’s Board of Visitors, a volunteer leadership group that advises the president and other campus leaders. The Suracks’ gift was announced Thursday at Taylor’s semi-annual Board of Visitors meeting.