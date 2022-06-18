FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Gear up for Saturday’s 9th annual Victory Ride with Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne.

Registration starts at 11 a.m., and kickstands go up at noon. It costs $20 for riders to register, and $15 for each passenger. Head to 6315 Illinois Road to participate.

A meal and a shirt are included while supplies last. After the ride, the event continues with free food and live music until 5 p.m.

Organizers said all proceeds from the event go to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, an organization that supports veterans and funds flights to Washington D.C. for veterans to visit memorials.