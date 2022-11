AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Students get the chance to use their entrepreneurial skills Saturday at the first Youth Business Fair in Auburn.

It’s an opportunity for students to run their own businesses for a day, organizers said, and get hands-on experience they can continue to apply in the real world.

The community is invited to come support the entrepreneurs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Buchtel House in downtown Auburn.