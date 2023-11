FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Small Business Saturday is this upcoming Saturday. A local store can be your one-stop-shop to support small businesses and make a difference at the same time.

Co-founder of goodMRKT Harry Cunningham stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the store. He also showed some gift ideas to add to your holiday shopping list. You can see that in the interview above.

goodMRKT is located at Jefferson Pointe. You can click here to learn more.