FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the span of two weeks, discover local businesses and earn up to $500 in prizes during SHOP Waynedale.

The event was originally created to spread the message of supporting local during COVID-19, and is now returning for a fourth time starting Monday.

Grab a gamebook at one of the participating shops, which includes a passport stamp-collecting activity that takes explorers to more than 50 area businesses. There’s also a scavenger hunt, and free giveaways and discounts along the way. Organizers said purchases don’t have to be made at the businesses in order to participate.

The top prize is $500 for the person or family who “most accurately” solves the scavenger hunt and collects the most stamps, organizers said.

When SHOP Waynedale ends July 22, take the gamebook to the Waynedale Library and be entered to win prizes. Head to the Facebook page for more information.