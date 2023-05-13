FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend you’re invited out to the Fort Wayne International Airport for a run that helps support local military members and their families. The annual Run for the Warrior returns for its 9th year.

Co-chairs Joe Lewis and Eric Flores stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the interview above.

Race for the Warrior is on Saturday, May 20. Online registration is available, as well as on the day of the event. Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. with the run starting at 9 a.m. The location of the run will be different this year. You’re asked to park at Fort Wayne Metals on Ardmore Avenue. For more information, click here.