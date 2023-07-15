FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Take a stroll down Broadway to see various art pieces and entertainment during Art on Broadway. You can also spend a Sunday participating in the Broadway Street Stroll.

Julie Wall, owner of The Hedge, and artist Alexandra Hall stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the events. You can see that in the interview above.

Art on Broadway is on Saturday, July 22. The Broadway Street Stroll is on Sunday, July 23. The Saturday event is in the evening from 5 until 8 p.m. You can click here to learn more about that. The Broadway Street Stroll is from 1 until 5 p.m. You can click here to learn more about that.