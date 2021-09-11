Support hometown heroes at a Dekalb fundraiser Saturday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The community is rallying together to support first responders at the Dekalb County Eastern Hometown Heroes Fundraiser.

There is something to entertain everyone at Saturday’s event from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Activities include a cruise-in, poker run, bounce houses, food vendors, breakfast, parade, DJ, merchant vendors, kids’ activities and live music.

The fundraiser benefits the Concord Volunteer Fire Department, Butler Fire Department, Butler Police Department and Spencerville Volunteer Fire Departments. Money raised throughout the day will be split equally among the four departments.

Vehicles on display include tractors, fire trucks, police cars, monster trucks, busses, motorcycles, construction equipment, and semis.