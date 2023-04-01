FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is gearing up for a fundraiser gala benefiting its Angel Fund. The Barks and Mews Gala is set for June.

Abigail Reyes with Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the event, as well as a grant that is helping the community. You can learn more in the interview above.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s Barks and Mews Gala is on Saturday, June 17. Tickets are available now, you can click here to purchase them and learn more. They start at $75 for a single ticket. The event is at the International Ballroom in the Walb Student Union on Purdue Fort Wayne’s campus from 6 to 10 p.m. WANE 15’s Emily Dwire is emceeing the event.