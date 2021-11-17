Support Children’s Grief Awareness Day by wearing blue on Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Thursday, Erin’s House for Grieving Children will be recognizing Children’s Grief Awareness Day along with a number of locations throughout downtown Fort Wayne which will be lit blue through Sunday to raise awareness.

Courtesy of Erin’s House

“[Children] are often thought of as being resilient or they are too young to understand what has happened when someone has died, but children do indeed grieve. At Erin’s House, we believe that no child should ever have to grieve alone,” Erin’s House said.

By the age of 18, one in 12 Indiana children will experience the death of a parent or sibling. Erin’s House said this number doubles by age 25.

Erin’s House has been serving the community for over 28 years though peer support groups, camps, in-school programing. It has provided grief education to area schools, community agencies, churches and social groups.

How can you support Children’s Grief Awareness Day? Erin’s House suggests the following:

WEAR BLUE: Show solidarity by wearing blue on Thursday.

SHARE: Spread awareness by sharing the message with family friends, and your community. Post on

social media, host a fundraiser or start a conversation.

social media, host a fundraiser or start a conversation. GIVE: Your donations to Erin’s House allow us to continue offering our services at no cost. Your

generosity relieves families from the financial burden of providing their children the grief support they

need.

To learn more about Erin’s House services or how you can help, visit ErinsHouse.org or call 260-423-2466.