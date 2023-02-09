FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Extended closures around a downtown Fort Wayne roundabout will help the project wrap up sooner in the long run.

According to Fort Wayne City Utilities, crews have been able to work ahead of schedule on part of the construction that was originally planned to take place throughout the summer, near the northwest corner of Superior Circle.

The roundabout, which has been under construction since January, will now remain closed on southbound Wells Street and westbound Superior Street until the end of March rather than waiting for the summer to revisit the work.

The finished project will connect the consolidation sewer to the deep rock tunnel and keep about 12 million gallons of sewage out of the St. Marys River.