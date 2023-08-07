FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new school year is a fresh start for everyone and the excitement of the first day of school reaches all the way to the superintendent’s office.

This is Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Park Ginder’s 38th first day of school working in education. It’s his third as superintendent in Southwest Allen.

The district goes back to school Wednesday, August 9. Before kids hit the classrooms, WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson sat down with Ginder to talk about the upcoming year. Watch the videos below to hear the conversations from construction to new programs coming to the district to addressing racial tensions that arose last February.