Superintendent Mark Daniel on 2020 at FWCS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Midway through his first year as superintendent at Fort Wayne Community Schools, Dr. Mark Daniel confesses he wasn’t sure they would complete the first semester.

“I think we’ve done an unbelievable job and I have to thank all of our educators, administrators, teachers – as I like to call them ‘practitioners,’ our food service, our custodial, our transportation, our central office staff. Every time we’ve had a crisis, somehow we’ve figured out how to resolve it. That unbelievable flexibility, has been, I just can’t tell you how appreciative I’ve been of this.”

Daniel believes remote learning will never replace face to face education. Still, he finds teachers are getting better online and quick to share what works to keep students engaged.

“Having been dealt those cards, I think we’ve played them very well.”

Traditionally, a disinterested student is at least in class physically, even if they’ve mentally checked out. Daniel thinks students find it easier to cut online class. He wants that to change.

“If you’re not there (online), it’s absence. And we’ll treat absence differently than we’ll treat a student that may be late to a Zoom. We don’t see remote learning any differently than when a student would be in your regular classroom. If a student happens not to continue in the Zoom, then it’s as if they walked out of your classroom. We need parents to say we will ensure that our child will be there with you, remotely. Likewise, if they’re not doing well, we’re bringing those students back into our buildings, full time, so they won’t have the option to remote.”

Daniel says he’s spoken to some state legislators to write better legislation for online learning. He is watching how the state government handles the road map for better teacher pay from Governor Holcomb’s Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission. The report offered action steps for legislators and school districts.

“Our chief financial officer is actually looking at those 37 recommendations and she’s making a comparison for what we’re already doing. Hopefully legislators will come back to us and say hey, give us your feedback. And I’d be glad to do that. I think we have the staff that can provide that critical information and steer them down some paths that yes, you can find dollars to move them over to the compensation of teachers.”

Daniel remembers trying to lure his daughter, who teaches near Chicago, to move to Fort Wayne. Her response? “Dad, I’m not taking a $20,000 pay cut.”

Daniel thinks the pandemic has caused most people to appreciate teachers even more.

“If people don’t realize the importance of teachers today then I don’t think we’re gonna be able to have that discussion. But I think most people are saying, absolutely, they’re worth every dollar we give them and more.”