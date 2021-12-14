Super Shot seeks funds as patient needs increase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Aza Klinger was philosophical about getting his second COVID shot.

The 10-year-old could see way more pluses than minuses as he and his younger brother, McCallum Klinger, 7, arrived at Super Shot with their mother, Amie Klinger.

“I won’t have to wear this mask around any more,” Aza said. Take that back. As a student in Fort Wayne Community Schools, he’d wear a mask, his mother said, but in Target, for example?

With both shots, Aza didn’t think a mask would be that necessary at Target or other stores, but he’d be on the lookout for who was wearing mask and who wasn’t.

Super Shot, a locally-based non profit organization providing free immunizations, flu shots and now COVID shots to children, has been busier this year than ever before. The clinic has administered 400 COVID shots each week since November, Connie Heflin, executive director, said.

This year, the clinic at 1515 Hobson Rd. has delivered 70,000 COVID, routine and flu immunizations, “more than over last four years,” Heflin said.

Founded in 1993 by Dr. Jane Irmscher and Sr. Mary Conrad Kirchhoff, a member of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, Super Shot is the second largest provider of children’s shots in the state; the largest clinic located in Marion County, Heflin said.

In June, the clinic began administering COVID shots to children 12 and older. This November, it was able to offer COVID shots to children 5 to 11, Heflin said. Since Nov. 2, 2,265 younger children have received the COVID shot, Heflin added.

With the added responsibility of delivering COVID shots and the increase in client numbers, the budget has been strained, Heflin said. Tuesday, the St. Joe Foundation awarded Super Shot, Inc. $75,000, one of the two largest grants the clinic receives.

Each year, Super Shot must raise $500,000, Heflin said. This week, Super Shot announced a $30,000 matching award, dollar per dollar, with about $10,000 more to be raised, Susan Johnson, board member, said this week.

Those interested in donating can access the clinic’s website at www.supershot.org/donate or text SHOTS to 44321.