FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– It’s National Infant Immunization Week, which raises awareness for protecting infants from vaccine-preventable diseases.

In lieu of raising awareness for an important cause, Lutheran Health Network presented a check of $5,000 to Super Shot, Indiana’s largest vaccine provider on Wednesday.

The money will go towards increasing access to pediatric immunizations in Allen County.

“The pandemic caused nearly 1/3 of the children in Allen County to fall behind on routine immunizations

and we are still working to get children back on track. We are grateful for the support and partnership of

Lutheran Health Network. We must work together as a community to make sure families understand the

importance of infant immunizations and when and where to get them for their babies,” said Connie

Heflin, Executive Director for Super Shot.