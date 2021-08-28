Super Shot hosts immunization clinic to get Allen County students ‘back on track’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With many Allen County students behind on regular immunizations, health officials hosted a shots clinic Saturday.

Nearly 1/3 of Allen County students are behind on their required school immunizations, according to an Indiana Department of Health report.

Health officials want them to get “back on track.”

MDwise, Super Shot and the state health department hosted a Back on Track children immunization event Saturday at Super Shot at 1515 Hobson Road.

“It`s important that as many Hoosier kids as possible get vaccinated against preventable diseases like measles, polio and HPV,” said Jessica Cromer, president and CEO of MDwise. “We`re hosting `Back on Track` to help ensure Indiana communities and families are healthy.”

Did you miss Saturday’s shots clinic? Day 2 will be held Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Super Shot at 1515 Hobson Road.