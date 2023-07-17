FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the next school year quickly approaching, Super Shot, Inc. is supporting the Indiana Department of Health’s SMART START! campaign to catch students up on required school immunizations by offering three vaccine clinics.

Immunizations are required for Indiana children entering kindergarten, 6th grade and 12th grade. According to Connie Heflin, Executive Director of Super Shot, the Indiana Department of Health has identified 29,899 students in Allen County who are due for one or more vaccination to start the 2023-2024 school year fully up to date.

Vaccinations will be offered free of charge, although insured individuals are asked to provide insurance information. A parent or legal guardian must accompany children under 18. To register, call 260-424-SHOT (7468) or visit the Super Shot event website by clicking here.

The first 100 children vaccinated will receive backpacks with school supplies, and complimentary refreshments will be provided at the events. Dates and times are below.

Monday, July 17 , 4-7 p.m.: Amistad Presbyterian Church, 1701 Capitol Ave., Fort Wayne, IN.

, 4-7 p.m.: Amistad Presbyterian Church, 1701 Capitol Ave., Fort Wayne, IN. Thursday, July 20 , 4-7 p.m.: Super Shot, 1515 Hobson Road, Fort Wayne, IN.

, 4-7 p.m.: Super Shot, 1515 Hobson Road, Fort Wayne, IN. Thursday, August 3, 4-7 p.m.: Super Shot, 1515 Hobson Road, Fort Wayne, IN.

Families unable to attend the SMART START! events can also receive vaccines at Super Shot. Schedule by calling 260-424-SHOT (7468) or by visiting the Super Shot website here.