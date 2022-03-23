FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After 30 years of running from borrowed spaces, one of Indiana’s largest vaccine provider Super Shot finally has a permanent home at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Hobson Road.

A release from Super Shot said that the program needed a home to call their own after the pandemic brought limited storage and capacity for vaccines.

At their new location, there will be more space for clients to wait in, better working space for nursing staff, caregivers, and administrators; observation rooms; and private patient care rooms.

“This space is truly a God-send,” noted Gail Doran, Chairperson, Super Shot. “It is a testimony to the spirit of our community that so many have come together in a time of dire need to provide the resources needed to boost childhood immunizations and fight viral pandemics. I could not be more proud … and thankful … of the many donors and sponsors who came beside Super Shot to make this happen.”

Super Shot will continue to provide vaccination and immunization resources at 1515 Hobson Rd.