Super Shot announces winners of FWCS High School COVID-19 vaccine lottery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, five Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) students from North Side, Northrop, Snider, Southside and Wayne high schools were presents with a $500 check after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine.

This summer, FWCS announced that it was partnering with Super Shot to provide vaccinations with a lottery drawing for a $500 prize. The only requirement: receive both doses of the vaccine by Aug. 6. To receive a second entry, students needed to receive all other age-appropriate recommended immunizations at Super Shot by Aug. 6.

Meadow Vibbert at North Side High School

Xayne Blair at Northrop High School

Sophia Otto at Snider High School

Hussen Alshaibani at South Side High School

Leo Wilkinson at Wayne High School

The five lucky students include:

Meadow Vibbert at North Side High School

Xayne Blair at Northrop High School

Sophia Otto at Snider High School

Hussen Alshaibani at South Side High School

Leo Wilkinson at Wayne High School

“Over 345 students entered the drawing which means 345 students are protected from severe illness due to the COVID-19 virus and a healthier school environment. We encourage everyone that is eligible to roll up their sleeve and get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves, their families and our community,” said Connie Heflin, executive director of Super Shot.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination through Super Shot, click here.