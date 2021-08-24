Super Shot announces winners of FWCS High School COVID-19 vaccine lottery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, five Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) students from North Side, Northrop, Snider, Southside and Wayne high schools were presents with a $500 check after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine.
This summer, FWCS announced that it was partnering with Super Shot to provide vaccinations with a lottery drawing for a $500 prize. The only requirement: receive both doses of the vaccine by Aug. 6. To receive a second entry, students needed to receive all other age-appropriate recommended immunizations at Super Shot by Aug. 6.
The five lucky students include:
- Meadow Vibbert at North Side High School
- Xayne Blair at Northrop High School
- Sophia Otto at Snider High School
- Hussen Alshaibani at South Side High School
- Leo Wilkinson at Wayne High School
“Over 345 students entered the drawing which means 345 students are protected from severe illness due to the COVID-19 virus and a healthier school environment. We encourage everyone that is eligible to roll up their sleeve and get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves, their families and our community,” said Connie Heflin, executive director of Super Shot.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination through Super Shot, click here.