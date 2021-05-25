‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ rises Tuesday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ takes to the skies tonight! Unfortunately for those in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio, the timing will be just off to see it in totality.

The May full moon is known as the ‘Flower Moon’ for the flowers that spring up during the month. The moon will be on its closest approach to Earth, making it a “supermoon” that also coincides with a Total Lunar Eclipse that will turn the moon a reddish hue, also known as a “blood moon”.

Locally we will not see the eclipse in totality due not only to expected clouds but also because the moon will be falling below the horizon before the Earth’s shadow overtakes the lunar surface. The reddish hue begins to crawl across the lunar surface at 5:44 am, while the maximum eclipse in Fort Wayne occurs near 6:15 in the morning, right before the moon sets Wednesday morning. If we have breaks in the clouds and you want to catch a look, you would have to get to a high vantage point with a clear view of the horizon to the west-southwest.

The best viewing will be over locations in and along the Pacific including Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii.

There is another partial lunar eclipse across the country on November 19th of this year. The next Total Lunar Eclipse will be May 15th, 2022 with better timing for the region to see the reddish moon in totality for our region.