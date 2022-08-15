A life-size chess board was installed at PNC Plaza next to Sweets On Main in downtown Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The outdoor seating and activity area next to Sweets on Main off Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne will soon have cover.

Sunshade sails will be installed over the gathering area at PNC Plaza, Downtown Fort Wayne announced. The shades will be provided through a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.

The PNC Plaza public space features outdoor dining tables and chairs, a life-size chessboard, an oversized Twister game, bike racks, a service animal relief area, and a mural.

It’s not clear when the shades will be installed.

“We piloted PNC Plaza last year with the intent to attract our neighbors, their families and visitors to gather at a fun, interactive public space, but more importantly to amplify reasons to dine, shop or be entertained in Downtown Fort Wayne,” said Michael Galbraith, president, Downtown Fort Wayne. “With support from PNC Bank and other partners, the plaza continues to make Downtown Fort Wayne even more attractive, as we all work together to further the revitalization of northeast Indiana.”