Sunny skies brought crowds for Country Heritage Holiday Market

LAOTTO, Ind. (WANE) – The Holiday Market at Country Heritage Winery came back bigger than ever with more vendors for the same great cause.

This year from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the vineyard had about 40 vendors outside, starting at the heated gazebo and continuing down through the stage area.

The community had the chance to get holiday shopping done early and support the Community Harvest Food Bank, with bins to donate canned goods.

Every person in attendance had the chance to win a basket donated by vendors with a ticket they were given upon arrival.

Additional tickets were available for purchase or by bringing food to donate. For every food item donated, participants got an additional ticket.

The tasting bar was closed during the Holiday Market, but open before the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and after, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.