Sun King Brewery announces new line of hard seltzer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sun King Brewery, one of the leaders of the independent craft beer movement in Indiana, announced a new line of mixed Sun King Hard Seltzer.

Sun King experimented with new beverage styles after watching the growing trend of craft beer drinkers exhibiting a similar passion for trying new beverages yet still favoring area producers, the release said.

Sun King introduced four hard seltzer varieties including: black cherry, mango, passion orange and lemonade.

“Since the days when we were developing the plan for Sun King, Dave (Colt) and I have never stopped dreaming of new beers and new ideas,” said Clay Robinson, co-founder of Sun King Brewery. “Our hard seltzers are the first of many fun new beverages that we’re excited to roll out for the future.”

Sun King Hard Seltzer 12-packs are available now, along with Sun King’s annual Oktoberfest brew, at all Sun King locations, the release said. This includes: Downtown Indianapolis Tap Room, Broad Ripple Tap Room, Sun King Fishers, Sun King Spirits Carmel and Sun King Kokomo.

Sun King says that both its hard seltzer and Oktoberfest beer will be available in grocery stores, liquor stores and restaurants throughout Indiana.