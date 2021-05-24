Summit Equestrian Center offering free horse therapy programs for veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Veterans are getting into the stables with horses to improve their mental and physical health.

The Summit Equestrian Center is offering a pair of free 6-week therapy programs catered to veterans. They are designed to help participants become a better version of themselves by getting motivated and re-engaged with the community.

Summit Equestrian Center’s horsemanship and adaptive riding program is designed to teach veterans how to care for horses and basic riding skills. Participants can even go on trail rides or participate in local contests.

Meanwhile, the centered leadership program will help build a connected relationship between a horse and their trainer. Veterans will learn to rebuild trust and communication with others while instilling hope and confidence.

Both programs are designed for an alternative non-clinical environment. They are also inclusive for veterans who have suffered severe physical and mental trauma such as traumatic brain and core injuries, amputations and PTSD.

Most of the horses for these programs are rescues. Trainer Allison Wheaton hopes veterans will connect with these horses through this shared experience.

“If we work together, we’re going to be a lot stronger than if we try to do it on our own,” Wheaton said.

Registration is open now and available on Summit Equestrian Center’s website.